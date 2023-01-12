Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.