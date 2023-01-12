Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0471

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $434.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00108315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00200481 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00065183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00035177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,267,033 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

