Augur Price Hits $5.32 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $85.58 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00029235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
