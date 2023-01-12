QuarkChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.93 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

