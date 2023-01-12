Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $225.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.14.

MRNA opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $228.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,267,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,972,119.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

