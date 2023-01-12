Keybank National Association OH Has $441,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

