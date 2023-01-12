Keybank National Association OH Makes New $443,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $254.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

