Keybank National Association OH Buys 124 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $191.18.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

