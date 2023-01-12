Keybank National Association OH Sells 904 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

