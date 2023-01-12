Keybank National Association OH Sells 512 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cactus were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 866.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 35.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Cactus Stock Down 4.1 %

WHD opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

