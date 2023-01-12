Keybank National Association OH Has $471,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.