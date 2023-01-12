Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,084 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NLY opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.