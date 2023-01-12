Keybank National Association OH Has $476,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $349.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $491.42.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.24.

Domino's Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

