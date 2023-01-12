Keybank National Association OH Buys 497 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

