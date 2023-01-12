Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $342.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.59. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

