Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 73,470 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

