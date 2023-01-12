Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

