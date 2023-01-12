Synovus Financial Corp Invests $228,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 284,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.