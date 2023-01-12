Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Trading Up 8.4%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.77 and last traded at $125.65. Approximately 17,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 275,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

