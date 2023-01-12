Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 156,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 989,364 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 38.7% in the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 55.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 731,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.