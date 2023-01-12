Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 12-Month High at $357.48

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $357.48 and last traded at $357.12, with a volume of 7256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.07.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

