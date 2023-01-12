Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 43,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,280,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.