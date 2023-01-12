Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 43,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,280,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

