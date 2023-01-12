Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 20%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 762,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 322,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

