Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 4.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.32 and last traded at $94.32. 8,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 217,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.