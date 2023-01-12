VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 45,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 581,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

VTEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in VTEX by 413.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

