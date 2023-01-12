Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,152,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,689,336 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

