Grey Rock Energy Management (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 57 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Grey Rock Energy Management Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.

Get Grey Rock Energy Management alerts:

Grey Rock Energy Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Grey Rock Energy Management Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grey Rock Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grey Rock Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.