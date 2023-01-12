Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,424,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 10,024,538 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Gerdau Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. Analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gerdau by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gerdau by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.