Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 18664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

