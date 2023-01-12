DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 299,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,702,252 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -427.79 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.60%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

