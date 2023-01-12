Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

