UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,412,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

