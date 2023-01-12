23,579 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.