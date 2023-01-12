Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

