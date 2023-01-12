National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.99

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,574,656 shares in the company, valued at $185,959,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $4,864,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of National Research by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

