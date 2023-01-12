Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 21.6%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 185,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 55,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.48 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

