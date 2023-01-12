Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Down 35.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

