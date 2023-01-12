Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 3.4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.29. 11,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 834,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 55,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $460,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.