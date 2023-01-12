Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 10,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Angi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 29.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Angi by 139.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

