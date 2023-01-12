Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 9.9%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 22,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,320,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

