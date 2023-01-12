Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 397,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,697,506 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 489,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 388.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 306,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 243,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 970.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 553,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,687 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.