Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.92. 30,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,666,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.66 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

