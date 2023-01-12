CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 72,646 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.14.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.