Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.43. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 200 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

