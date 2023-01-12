Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.39

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.39 and last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 9639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,212 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

