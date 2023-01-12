Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.67. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 48,170 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

