Country Club Bank GFN Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $63.51.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

