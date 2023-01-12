Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

ORLY opened at $825.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.