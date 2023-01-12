Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $262.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

