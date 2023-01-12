Country Club Bank GFN Sells 19,915 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

